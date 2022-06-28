Japan PM Kishida: to extend additional $100 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida addresses the media following the G7 summit at Schloss Elmau, at the Munich International Airport, near Munich, Germany, June 28, 2022. REUTERS/Lukas Barth

TOKYO, June 28 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, in Germany to attend the Group of Seven leaders summit, said on Tuesday that Japan will extend an additional $100 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

He added that Japan would also provide support to expand Ukraine's grain storage capacity as the harvest season nears.

Kishida travels to Madrid later on Tuesday, where he will become the first Japanese prime minister to take part in a NATO summit.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka, writing by Elaine Lies; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.