Japan PM Kishida: to extend additional $100 mln in humanitarian aid to Ukraine
TOKYO, June 28 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, in Germany to attend the Group of Seven leaders summit, said on Tuesday that Japan will extend an additional $100 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
He added that Japan would also provide support to expand Ukraine's grain storage capacity as the harvest season nears.
Kishida travels to Madrid later on Tuesday, where he will become the first Japanese prime minister to take part in a NATO summit.
