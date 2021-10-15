Skip to main content

Japan PM Kishida holds phone talks with South Korea's moon - Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan October 14, 2021. Eugene Hoshiko/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - New Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida spoke with South Korean President Moon Jae-in by phone on Friday night, Kyodo news agency said.

No details were immediately available on the contents of the call.

The two neighbours have long been at odds over territorial claims and their wartime history, including compensation for Koreans forced to work in Japanese firms and military brothels during Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule.

