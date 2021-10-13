Skip to main content

Japan PM Kishida: Must be cautious about issuing perpetual bonds

1 minute read

TOKYO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday the government must be cautious about issuing perpetual bonds as a means to fund spending.

"It's something we need to be cautious about to sustain market trust in Japan's finances," Kishida told parliament, when asked by an opposition lawmaker about the idea.

Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

