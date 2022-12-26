Japan PM Kishida to replace reconstruction minister Akiba - NHK















TOKYO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will replace reconstruction minister Kenya Akiba with former financial services agency minister Tatsuya Ito, public broadcaster NHK reported on Monday.

Akiba would be the fourth minister to be let go from the cabinet of Kishida, whose approval ratings have remained low after the killing of former premier Shinzo Abe revealed close connections between ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers and the church, which critics say is a cult.

Reporting by Rocky Swift Editing by Shri Navaratnam











