1 minute read
Japan PM Kishida to reshuffle cabinet as early as Aug 10 -NHK
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
TOKYO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida intends to reshuffle his cabinet as early as Aug. 10, public broadcaster NHK said on Friday.
The reshuffle would come after his conservative coalition government increased its majority in the upper house of parliament in a July election.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Toby Chopra
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.