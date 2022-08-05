Japan PM Kishida to reshuffle cabinet as early as Aug 10 -NHK

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a joint news conference with Indonesia's President Joko Widodo at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, July 27, 2022. Kiyoshi Ota/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida intends to reshuffle his cabinet as early as Aug. 10, public broadcaster NHK said on Friday.

The reshuffle would come after his conservative coalition government increased its majority in the upper house of parliament in a July election.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Toby Chopra

