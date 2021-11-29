Asia Pacific
Japan PM Kishida says foreign visitors to be barred entry from Nov 30
1 minute read
TOKYO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday that Japan will bar entry to foreign visitors from Nov 30 as the country seeks to respond to the spread of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Japanese returning from a number of specified nations can enter but will have to quarantine in designated facilities, he said.
Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Tom Hogue
