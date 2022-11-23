Japan PM Kishida says his office found some inadequacies on receipts attached to campaign report

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, October 28, 2022. Yoshikazu Tsuno/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

TOKYO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday said the office in his constituency in western Hiroshima prefecture had found some inadequacies in receipts attached to a campaign expenditure report.

Kishida told reporters he had instructed his office to prevent a similar thing from happening in the future.

Reporting by Daniel Leussink Editing by Chris Reese

