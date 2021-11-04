Japan PM Kishida says will consider acting as foreign minister until new cabinet formed

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 2, 2021. Adrian Dennis/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday that he was considering acting as foreign minister himself until a new cabinet was formed later this month, as the incumbent foreign minister was set to take over a key ruling party post.

Kishida has tapped Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi for the No.2 post in the ruling party, a powerful role that includes shaping policy.

The party will convene an executive board meeting later on Thursday to confirm that appointment. read more

Reporting by Ju-min Park and Elaine Lies; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

