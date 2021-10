South Korea's President Moon Jae-in attends the first joint repatriation ceremony for Korean War remains at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam near Honolulu, Hawaii, U.S. September 22, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Garcia/File Photo

TOKYO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Japan's new prime minister, Fumio Kishida, plans to speak with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Friday, Kyodo news agency said.

No further details were immediately available. Ties between the two Asian neighbours have been fraught for years due to territorial disputes and historical rows.

Reporting by Elaine Lies; editing by John Stonestreet

