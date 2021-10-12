Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Japan PM Kishida: Weak yen good for exports but pushes up corporate costs

1 minute read

TOKYO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday a weak yen helps lift exports but also increases costs for companies by pushing up import prices.

"We will closely watch the impact of currency moves on Japan's economy," Kishida told parliament, when asked by an opposition lawmaker on how the government would respond to excessive yen declines.

Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 6:31 AM UTC

Afghan minister wants good relations, needs more time on girls' education

Afghanistan's foreign minister appealed to the world for good relations on Monday but avoided making firm commitments on girls' education despite international demands to allow all Afghan children to go back to school.

Asia Pacific
Cyclone Kompasu strikes Philippines, kills 9
Asia Pacific
Sydney COVID-19 cases ease further as focus shifts to reviving economy
Asia Pacific
Taiwan asks Australia to support regional trade bid
Asia Pacific
Japan's ruling party unveils manifesto with focus on coronavirus, defence