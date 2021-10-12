Japan PM Kishida: Weak yen good for exports but pushes up corporate costs

TOKYO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday a weak yen helps lift exports but also increases costs for companies by pushing up import prices.

"We will closely watch the impact of currency moves on Japan's economy," Kishida told parliament, when asked by an opposition lawmaker on how the government would respond to excessive yen declines.

