Japan PM Kishida: will humbly accept criticism that explanation on state funeral was insufficient

TOKYO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday that he would humbly accept criticism that he had not sufficiently explained his decision to hold a state funeral for slain former premier Shinzo Abe.

Kishida's decision to hold the funeral, to be paid for with state funds, is widely opposed by the public, which is also angered by revelations of ties between the ruling party and the controversial Unification Church.

Both factors have led to fall in his support ratings to their lowest level since he took office late last year.

