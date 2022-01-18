Asia Pacific1 minute read
Japan PM plans stronger COVID curbs for Tokyo, 12 other regions
TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday he planned to impose a state of quasi-emergency, meaning stronger COVID-19 curbs on dining and gatherings, on 13 regions including Tokyo from Jan. 21 to Feb. 13.
He said the government had halted a programme where those vaccinated or with negative test results would be exempted from coronavirus restrictions as virus cases jumped.
Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Andrew Heavens
