Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga wearing a face mask meets COP26 President Alok Sharma at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan April 19, 2021. Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool via REUTERS

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is postponing plans to visit India and the Philippines on a trip originally set for the end of the month, media said on Wednesday.

Suga will instead focus on handling a recent surge in coronavirus cases, broadcaster FNN and other media said.

