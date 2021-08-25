Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Japan PM, ruling party executive to hold talks on party leadership race

By
2 minute read

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference announcing to extend a state of emergency on COVID-19 pandemic at prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, August 17, 2021. Kimimasa Mayama/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and ruling party heavyweight Toshihiro Nikai were set to meet on Wednesday to discuss the timing and the format of a party leadership vote, officials involved in the talks said.

Nikai, an influential member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), has said he backs the re-appointment of Suga as party head, a position ensuring Suga would remain prime minister and lead the party in the looming general election.

Japan's largest newspaper the Yomiuri daily said on Wednesday that in addition to Nikai's faction, the leadership of four other main groups in the LDP also favoured Suga for the top job, although younger, more vulnerable MPs opposed the unpopular premier.

Suga took office last September after Shinzo Abe quit citing ill health, and his term expires at the end of next month. The premier's ratings have fallen below 30% as Japan battles its worst wave of COVID-19 infections, and some in the party want to replace him before the general election.

Suga has repeatedly said he would run in the leadership contest for another term, though a former foreign minister, Fumio Kishida, is likely to challenge him in the vote, which is expected to take place on Sept. 29.

LDP members of parliament and grassroots party members are expected to be eligible to vote in the poll.

There had been speculation that Suga may aim to first call a general election, win a majority of seats, then use the victory to help him win another term as party leader.

But Kyodo news agency, citing unnamed sources, said late on Tuesday Suga was not planning to dissolve the lower house of parliament, a key step for calling a snap election, before the party leadership vote.

Nikai has said Wednesday's talks would be about "the future of the party and the country". Party officials said the talks were set to start at 11 a.m. (2:00 a.m. GMT) at the LDP's headquarters in central Tokyo.

Nikai played a major role in ensuring Suga's victory in the previous LDP leadership race last year.

Suga was scheduled to hold a news conference at 9 p.m. (12:00 p.m. GMT) on the expansion of the COVID-19 state of emergency to eight more prefectures, including the northern island of Hokkaido, as infections show no sign of slowing.

Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 12:12 AM UTC

Australian government urges states to stick to COVID-19 reopening plans

Australia's federal government warned state leaders on Wednesday that current emergency economic supports may be withdrawn when the country hits a 70-80% COVID-19 vaccination rate, even if individual states and territories decide to retain border controls.

Asia Pacific
Arizona group inks agreement with Taiwan aimed at attracting more chip companies
Asia Pacific
Explainer: What happens after Biden's evacuation force leaves Afghanistan?
Asia Pacific
Paralympics set to open in Tokyo amid worsening COVID-19 crisis
Asia Pacific
Two U.S. lawmakers travel to Kabul amid evacuation efforts

Two members of the U.S. House of Representatives traveled to Afghanistan on Tuesday, prompting a rebuke from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said such trips could divert resources from the evacuation of Americans and at-risk Afghans.