Japan PM says important to keep close ties with overseas FX authorities - Nikkei interview

TOKYO, May 20 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said it was important for Japan to maintain close ties with overseas currency authorities, in an exclusive interview with Nikkei newspaper published on Friday.

"Rapid (exchange rate) moves are undesirable for anyone," Kishida told Nikkei, adding the recent surge in raw material prices coupled with a weak yen have affected Japanese households and businesses.

"It's important to keep close communications with currency authorities in other countries" to stabilise currency moves, Kishida told the paper when asked about yen's decline to 20-year-lows.

Reporting by Kantaro Komiya Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

