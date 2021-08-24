Japan PM says it would be possible to dissolve parliament under state of emergency

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga listens to a question during a news conference at prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, August 17, 2021. Kimimasa Mayama/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday it would be possible to dissolve the lower house of parliament, a key step for calling a snap election, even under the coronavirus state of emergency.

Suga told reporters, however, his top priority was the coronavirus response and he would consult medical experts on Wednesday on a possible expansion of areas covered by the state of emergency.

Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto, writing by Kiyoshi Takenaka, editing by Andrew Heavens

