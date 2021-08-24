Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Japan PM says it would be possible to dissolve parliament under state of emergency

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga listens to a question during a news conference at prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, August 17, 2021. Kimimasa Mayama/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday it would be possible to dissolve the lower house of parliament, a key step for calling a snap election, even under the coronavirus state of emergency.

Suga told reporters, however, his top priority was the coronavirus response and he would consult medical experts on Wednesday on a possible expansion of areas covered by the state of emergency.

Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto, writing by Kiyoshi Takenaka, editing by Andrew Heavens

