Japan PM says N.Korean missile launch shows tensions rising in East Asia

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida looks on while he and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi deliver a joint statement to the media as they meet at Chigi Palace in Rome, Italy, May 4, 2022. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

ROME, May 4 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday tension is rising in East Asia, as shown by a North Korean missile launch earlier in the day. read more

On a visit to Rome, Kishida said he agreed with his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi that their countries should support Ukraine's government and people.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka, writing by Elaine Lies

