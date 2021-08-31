Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Japan PM Suga considering party reshuffle -Nikkei

1 minute read

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference announcing to extend a state of emergency on COVID-19 pandemic at prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, August 17, 2021. Kimimasa Mayama/Pool via REUTERS//File Photo

TOKYO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is considering a reshuffle of executive posts in his ruling party that would involve the replacement of his close associate and secretary general Toshihiro Nikai, the Nikkei newspaper said on Tuesday.

The move could come before the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) votes on its leadership on Sept. 29, the Nikkei reported, without citing sources.

The winner of that party poll will guide the party through a general election expected as early as in October. read more

In a meeting with Suga, Nikai told the prime minister he would concede to stepping down, the Nikkei said.

The offices of Suga and Nikai were not immediately available for comment.

Nikai, who has held the key LDP post for five years, has repeatedly voiced his support for the prime minister.

Former foreign minister Fumio Kishida has said he would run for the LDP leadership race.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; editing by Jane Wardell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 12:43 AM UTC

U.S. completes withdrawal of forces from Afghanistan after 20-year war

The United States completed the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan on Monday, ending 20 years of war that culminated in the militant Taliban's return to power.

Asia Pacific
Japan's July factory output falls as COVID-19 disruptions hit
Asia Pacific
Japan PM Suga considering party reshuffle -Nikkei
Asia Pacific
N.Korea's Kim praises young 'volunteers' in difficult, challenging sectors
Asia Pacific
India's COVID vaccine supply jumps, raising export hopes