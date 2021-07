Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attends a news conference on Japan's response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool

TOKYO, July 8 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga formally declared on Thursday a state of emergency in Tokyo, putting restrictions aimed at curbing coronavirus infections in place through August 22.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto, Kiyoshi Takenaka and Ju-min Park; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.