Japan PM Suga to meet with Pfizer CEO for early delivery of vaccine doses - media
TOKYO, July 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is preparing to negotiate directly with the chief executive of Pfizer (PFE.N) as soon as this week for early delivery of 20 million vaccine doses, domestic media reported on Thursday.
Suga is planning to meet the executive in person in Tokyo, media reported, citing government sources.
