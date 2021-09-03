Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Japan PM Suga says won't run in ruling party leadership race-NHK

1 minute read

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference announcing to extend a state of emergency on COVID-19 pandemic at prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, August 17, 2021. Kimimasa Mayama/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

TOKYO, 3 septembre (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will not run in a ruling Liberal Democratic Party leadership race in September, public broadcaster NHK said on Friday, setting the stage for his replacement after just one year in office.

Suga, who took over after Shinzo Abe resigned last September citing ill health, has seen his support ratings sink to below 30% as the nation struggles with its worst wave of COVID-19 infections ahead of a general election this year.

Antoni Slodkowski; version française Camille Raynaud

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 1:55 AM UTC

New Zealand sees success in curbing Delta outbreak as new cases plunge

New Zealand reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a big drop compared to the last few days, as authorities said the country was breaking the chain of transmission of the highly infectious Delta variant of coronavirus.

Asia Pacific
Australia announces Pfizer coronavirus vaccine swap deal with Britain
Asia Pacific
Philippines' Duterte says medical supplies not overpriced
Asia Pacific
Japan's Aug service sector activity shrinks at fastest pace since May 2020 - PMI
Asia Pacific
Japan considering easing some COVID-19 emergency restrictions - media