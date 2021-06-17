Asia Pacific
Japan PM Suga urges Japanese to watch Olympics on TV to prevent spread of COVID-19
TOKYO, June 17 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday called on the public to watch the upcoming Tokyo Olympics on TV to avoid the spread of COVID-19 infections, as the organisers debate whether to allow domestic spectators into Olympic venues.
Suga, speaking at a news conference to announce the lifting of some COVID-19 restrictions in Tokyo and several other areas, said that the most important thing was to avoid a rebound in the number of infections and the collapse of the medical system.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.