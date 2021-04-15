Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

Asia PacificJapan PM Suga: Will do utmost to prevent COVID spread ahead of Olympics

Reuters
1 minute read

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday the government would do "everything possible" to prevent the spread of coronavirus ahead of the Olympics, after a ruling party official said cancelling the event remained an option.

"There's no change to the government's stance, to do everything possible to prevent the spread of infections as we head towards the Olympics," Suga said, sidestepping a reporter's question as to whether cancellation was possible, as party heavyweight Toshihiro Nikai had said earlier. read more

Suga was speaking to reporters at the prime minister's official residence ahead of his trip to the United States for a meeting with President Joe Biden.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · April 15, 2021 · 2:52 PM UTCMyanmar security forces arrest prominent leader of anti-coup campaign

Myanmar security forces on Thursday arrested one of the main leaders of the campaign against military rule after ramming him with a car as he led a motorbike protest rally, friends and colleagues said.

Asia PacificEXCLUSIVE From remote part of India, Myanmar's ousted lawmakers work on challenging junta
Asia PacificTaiwan tells Biden emissaries island will counter China’s manoeuvres with U.S.
Asia PacificMusic and massage: Malaysian farmers attempt to grow prized Japanese muskmelons
Asia PacificAustralia considers staggered reopening of borders