Japan PM Suga's support ratings stagnate at 29%, despite Tokyo Olympics

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attends a news conference on Japan's response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at his official residence during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 30, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Pool

TOKYO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's support ratings hit 29.0% in August, down 0.3 point from the previous month, a poll by Jiji news agency showed on Friday, a sign the Tokyo Olympic Games failed to give a boost to the premier's popularity.

Of total respondents, 55.2% said they disapproved of Suga's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, compared with 25.7% who gave him a passing grade, the poll showed.

The poll was conducted on Aug. 6-9.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Michael Perry

