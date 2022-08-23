Japan PM tells ministers to continue sanctions vs Russia, support Ukraine

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers a speech at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan July 14, 2022. Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

TOKYO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed his cabinet ministers to continue diplomatic responses, including sanctions, against Russia, while backing Ukraine, by keeping close coordination with the Group of Seven nations, the finance minister said on Tuesday.

"We will continue to work closely with G7 and international community following the prime minister's instructions and respond appropriately," Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki told reporters.

The ministers did not discuss any new sanctions, he added.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Kim Coghill

