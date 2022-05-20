1 minute read
Japan PM to unveil boost in defense spending at Biden summit -TV Asahi
TOKYO, May 20 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to announce an increase in defense spending at a summit next week with U.S. President Joe Biden, TV Asahi said on Friday.
Without identifying sources, the broadcaster said reaffirming the U.S.-Japan alliance to counter China was among the top agenda items for the summit.
Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Clarence Fernandez
