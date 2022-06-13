1 minute read
Japan PM urges ruling party to continue to debate capital gains tax
TOKYO, June 13 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime minister Fumio Kishida said on Monday he wanted his ruling party tax panel to continue to debate the country's capital gains tax.
The debate could lead to an increase in the tax as part of efforts to address income disparities.
Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Tom Hogue
