Japan prosecutors to extend suspected Abe assassin's psychiatric evaluation - media

Tetsuya Yamagami, suspected of killing former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe, is escorted by a police officer as he is taken to prosecutors, at Nara-nishi police station in Nara, western Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo July 10, 2022. in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo via REUTERS

TOKYO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Japanese prosecutors will extend the psychiatric evaluation of the man suspected of shooting former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday.

Tetsuya Yamagami, an unemployed 42-year-old, has been identified by police as the suspect who approached Abe at a campaign speech on a street corner in Nara on July 8 and opened fire with a handmade gun.

The evaluation, which was initially set to last until Nov. 29, has been extended until Feb. 6, Kyodo said.

Nara prosecutors were not immediately available for comment.

Prosecutors will determine whether Yamagami will be indicted for the shooting once the evaluation is concluded, according to local media.

Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Bradley Perrett

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks