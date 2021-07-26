Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Japan to protest to Russia over PM's visit to disputed island

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - Japan will soon protest to Russia over Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's visit to one of four islands held by Russia that Japan claims and calls the Northern Territories, a top government spokesman said on Monday.

The Soviets seized the islands at the end of World War Two and a territorial row over them has prevented the two sides signing a formal peace treaty since and strained relations for years.

Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Christopher Cushing

