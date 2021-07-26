Japan to protest to Russia over PM's visit to disputed island

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - Japan will soon protest to Russia over Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's visit to one of four islands held by Russia that Japan claims and calls the Northern Territories, a top government spokesman said on Monday.

The Soviets seized the islands at the end of World War Two and a territorial row over them has prevented the two sides signing a formal peace treaty since and strained relations for years.

