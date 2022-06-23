Japan to provide necessary aid for Afghanistan after earthquake - govt spokesperson

People carry injured to a helicopter following a massive earthquake, in Paktika Province, Afghanistan, June 22, 2022, in this screen grab taken from a video. BAKHTAR NEWS AGENCY/Handout via REUTERS

TOKYO, June 23 (Reuters) - The Japanese government plans to provide assistance to Afghanistan, a government spokesperson said on Thursday, after an earthquake there killed at least 1,000 people.

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara told a regular news conference that the government was coordinating moves to "provide necessary support promptly" as well as assessing the situation to grasp local needs.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ju-min Park, Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.