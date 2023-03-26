Japan public approval for PM Kishida's cabinet rises to near 50%, poll shows

[1/2] Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks about his parent policy at a press conference at his official residence in Tokyo on March 17, 2023. YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/Pool via REUTERS















TOKYO, March 27 (Reuters) - Japanese public support for the cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida rose to 48%, exceeding the disapproval rate for the first time in seven months, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday, citing a poll it conducted with TV Tokyo.

The approval rate increased 5 percentage points from the poll in February, while the disapproval rate slid to 44%, the newspaper said.

Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Tom Hogue











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.