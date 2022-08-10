Japan quake with a magnitude of 5.1 hits Hokkaido -JMA

TOKYO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 hit northern Japan early on Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The epicentre of the earthquake was in the Soya region of the northern island of Hokkaido, and at a depth of 3 kilometres, the National Research Institute for Earth Science and Disaster Reliance (NIED) said.

No tsunami warning had been issued, broadcaster NHK said. There were no immediate reports of damage.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.