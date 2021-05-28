Japan ready to take anti-coronavirus steps in timely manner, minister says

An advertisement truck, operated by Tokyo Metropolitan Government office, displaying messages that warns against the spread of the N501Y mutant COVID-19 strain, drives on the street in Tokyo, Japan May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Naoki Ogura

TOKYO, June 30 (Reuters) - Japan is ready to take anti-coronavirus measures, such as issuing a state of emergency, in a timely manner, depending on the infection situation, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said on Wednesday.

The southern island of Okinawa is already under a state of emergency allowing authorities to shut bars and restaurants, while a less-strigent regime allowing authorities to curtail opening hours is in place in 10 prefectures including Tokyo, host of the Olympic Games this summer.

Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto, Kiyoshi Takenaka Editing by Peter Graff

