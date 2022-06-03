Japan recorded record low births, biggest ever population drop in 2021

Children walk on their way back from school in Tokyo June 30, 2006. REUTERS/Toshiyuki Aizawa

TOKYO, June 3 (Reuters) - Japan recorded a record low number of births in 2021, prompting the biggest ever natural decline in the population, government data showed on Friday.

There were 811,604 births last year, the fewest in health ministry data going back to 1899. Deaths climbed to 1,439,809, leading to an overall drop of 628,205 in the population.

The overall fertility rate -- the average number of children born to a woman in her lifetime -- slid for a sixth straight year, to 1.3. read more

Japan has one of the fastest aging populations on earth, and the country's closed borders over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic have hastened the shrinkage of its workforce. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Christina Fincher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.