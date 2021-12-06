Asia Pacific
Japan reports 3rd case of Omicron variant in traveller who had been in Italy
1 minute read
TOKYO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A man in his 30s who had been in Italy has tested positive for the Omicron COVID-19 variant in the third case to be found in Japan, the top government spokesman said on Monday.
Speaking at a news conference, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno provided no further details, not saying which country the traveller was coming from or giving his nationality.
Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Tom Hogue
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.