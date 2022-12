TOKYO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Japan will require a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival for travellers from China due to the rapid spread of the virus in the country, Japan's FNN reported on Tuesday.

The government hopes to introduce the measure as early as this week, FNN said.

Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman











