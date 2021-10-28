Asia Pacific
Japan ruling party on defensive to maintain sole lower house majority - polls
TOKYO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is on the defensive to maintain a sole majority in the lower house of parliament, but the ruling coalition is projected to hold onto its majority, an opinion poll by the Nikkei said on Friday.
This could weaken the power of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, potentially even turning him into another short-term prime minister in the election to be held on Sunday.
Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Christian Schmollinger
