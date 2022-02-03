Japan ruling party heavyweight Kono says hopes border measures can be eased from March

Candidate for the presidential election of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Taro Kono, the cabinet minister in charge of vaccinations, speaks at a debate organized by the Liberal Democratic Party, Youth Bureau, Women's Bureau at the party headquarters, in Tokyo, Japan, September 20, 2021. Philip Fong/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - A senior official in Japan's ruling party and its former vaccine tsar on Thursday said he hopes the country's strict border measures, the toughest among the Group of Seven nations, can be eased from March.

Taro Kono, who now heads the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's public relations office, told Reuters in an interview he hoped it would be possible to ease the restrictions especially to help the roughly 150,000 foreign students who have been waiting to enter, some for years. read more

"It may not happen that way, but it is important to be ready," he said.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said the measures will be in place until the end of February.

Reporting by Rocky Swift and Elaine Lies; editing by David Dolan

