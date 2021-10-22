Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Japan ruling party heavyweight outlines economic security agenda

1 minute read

TOKYO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - The Secretary General of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party Akira Amari (LDP) on Saturday outlined the new government's policy of economic security focusing on the two pillars of "strategic autonomy and strategic indispensability."

The former refers to ensuring Japan's economy is not overly reliant on other countries while the latter refers to expanding the areas in which Japan is indispensable to the industrial structure of other countries, Amari said.

Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Sandra Maler

