Japan ruling party official sees no reason for no-confidence vote in Kishida cabinet















TOKYO, June 12 (Reuters) - Japanese ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Secretary General Toshimitsu Motegi said on Monday he could think of no reason why the cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida deserved a vote of no-confidence that could trigger a snap election.

An election for parliament's more powerful lower house is not due until 2025, but Kishida is looking to solidify his strength in the LDP ahead of a leadership race next fall, so as to ensure his re-election and retain the premiership.

Public support for Kishida was 43% in the latest poll, released on Monday by public broadcaster NHK, down 3 points from last month, though the disapproval rating rose 6 points to 37%.

(This story has been refiled to fix the spelling of 'though' in paragraph 3)

Reporting by Elaine Lies and Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Philippa Fletcher and Clarence Fernandez











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.