Japan ruling party says 179 of 379 lawmakers had interactions with Unification Church

TOKYO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - A top official of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Thursday said a party investigation found that 179 of 379 lawmakers had interactions with the Unification Church and 17 received election help.

Revelations about ties between the LDP and the church have emerged following the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, sparking anger throughout Japan and taking Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's support ratings to their lowest since he took office last year.

Reporting by Ju-min Park Writing by Elaine Lies Editing by Peter Graff

