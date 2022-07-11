Japan says it expects security flaws in former PM Abe's killing to be probed

Kieu Van Thiet and Hoang Thi Phuong, Vietnamese living in Japan, show an image of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as they mourn outside his residence in Tokyo, Japan July 10, 2022. REUTERS/ Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO, July 11 (Reuters) - The Japanese government expects security loopholes in the killing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to be discussed and investigated, the country's top spokesperson said on Monday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a regular briefing that the government has received a report suggesting there was security and guard system fault.

Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

