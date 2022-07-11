1 minute read
Japan says it expects security flaws in former PM Abe's killing to be probed
TOKYO, July 11 (Reuters) - The Japanese government expects security loopholes in the killing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to be discussed and investigated, the country's top spokesperson said on Monday.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a regular briefing that the government has received a report suggesting there was security and guard system fault.
Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
