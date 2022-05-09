Japan says Sakhalin 1, 2 projects are 'extremely important' for stable energy supply

A vessel leaves the Orlan oil plattform at Sakhalin-1's off-shore rig at the Chaivo field, some 11 km (7 miles) off the east cost of Sakhalin island October 10, 2006. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin (RUSSIA)

TOKYO, May 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary said on Monday the Sakhalin 1 oil and Sakhalin 2 liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in Russia are "extremely important" for the country's stable energy supply and it does not intend to abandon its stake in the project.

Hirokazu Matsuno's remark came after Japan decided to phase out Russian oil imports after agreeing on a ban with other Group of Seven nations (G7) to counter Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. read more

Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

