Japan says to ship 1.3 mln more AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan

A medical worker administers a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to a woman during a vaccination session for elderly people over 75 years old, at a stadium in New Taipei City, Taiwan June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

TOKYO, July 6 (Reuters) - Japan will ship 1.3 million more doses of AstraZeneca Plc's (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday, after previously delivering 1.24 million for free last month. read more

Motegi told a regularly scheduled news conference that the vaccines would be shipped on Thursday.

Reporting by Rocky Swift Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

