Asia Pacific

Japan scrutinising impact of yen fall on its economy, says finmin Suzuki

By
1 minute read
  • Stability in FX very important - finmin Suzuki
  • Weak yen good for exports, but pushes up costs for households
  • Wholesale inflation hits 13-year high on rising input costs

TOKYO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Friday the government will scrutinise the fallout from recent yen declines, which he described as having both pros and cons for the economy.

The dollar rose to a near-three-year high against the yen on Friday at 113.885 yen, partly on expectations inflation risks could prod the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates sooner than expected.

While a weak yen pushes up import costs for some firms and consumers, it helps exporters, Suzuki told a news conference.

"Stability in currencies is very important," he said. "We will continue to closely watch currency market moves and their impact on the economy."

Japan's wholesale inflation hit a 13-year high in September as rising global commodity prices and a weak yen pushed up import costs, putting pressure on corporate margins and raising the risk of unwanted consumer price hikes. read more

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Ritsuko Ando and Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

