Japan security adviser held talks with China's foreign minister Yang on Wednesday -Jiji

Yang Jiechi, director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Office for China, addresses the U.S. delegation at the opening session of U.S.-China talks at the Captain Cook Hotel in Anchorage, Alaska, U.S. March 18, 2021. Frederic J. Brown/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Japan's national security adviser Takeo Akiba held talks with China's foreign minister Yang Jiechi on Wednesday, news agency Jiji reported on Thursday.

The two agreed to continue talks towards creating a constructive and stable relationship, the report said, citing the Japanese government.

