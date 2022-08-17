1 minute read
Japan security adviser held talks with China's foreign minister Yang on Wednesday -Jiji
TOKYO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Japan's national security adviser Takeo Akiba held talks with China's foreign minister Yang Jiechi on Wednesday, news agency Jiji reported on Thursday.
The two agreed to continue talks towards creating a constructive and stable relationship, the report said, citing the Japanese government.
