Japan seeks to extend COVID emergency curbs in Tokyo, other areas - minister

People walk in Shibuya shopping area, during a state of emergency amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan August 29, 2021. REUTERS/Androniki?Christodoulou

TOKYO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Japan's government proposed on Thursday to extend its emergency restrictions in Tokyo and other regions, aiming to curb COVID-19 infections and preventing hospitals from being overwhelmed, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said.

The measures are proposed to be extended until Sept. 30, he added.

