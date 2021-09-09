Asia Pacific
Japan seeks to extend COVID emergency curbs in Tokyo, other areas - minister
TOKYO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Japan's government proposed on Thursday to extend its emergency restrictions in Tokyo and other regions, aiming to curb COVID-19 infections and preventing hospitals from being overwhelmed, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said.
The measures are proposed to be extended until Sept. 30, he added.
