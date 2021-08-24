Japan seeks state of emergency expansion to 8 more prefectures -minister

A man receives a dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Tokyo Dome, the home ground of Japanese professional baseball team Yomiuri Giants which is being used as a large-scale coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination center, in Tokyo, Japan, August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Japan is looking to expand a state of emergency to eight more prefectures including the northern island of Hokkaido to stem a rise in coronavirus infections, the minister in charge of COVID-19 countermeasures said on Wednesday.

The government has so far placed 13 of Japan's 47 prefectures, including the capital, Tokyo, under emergency restrictions due to run until Sept. 12 to combat soaring Delta variant cases that have piled pressure on the healthcare system.

Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim Editing by Chris Reese

