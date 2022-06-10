Japan sees 70% chance of La Nina continuing through early summer
TOKYO, June 10 (Reuters) - Japan's weather bureau said on Friday that there was a 70% chance of La Nina continuing in the northern hemisphere through early summer.
The Japan Metrological Agency said that there was a 60% of chance of weather conditions returning to normal in autumn.
The agency sees a 40% of chance of La Nina continuing through autumn.
A La Nina, which brings unusually cool ocean temperatures to the equatorial Pacific Ocean region, is also linked with floods and drought.
