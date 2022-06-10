Japan sees 70% chance of La Nina continuing through early summer

TOKYO, June 10 (Reuters) - Japan's weather bureau said on Friday that there was a 70% chance of La Nina continuing in the northern hemisphere through early summer.

The Japan Metrological Agency said that there was a 60% of chance of weather conditions returning to normal in autumn.

The agency sees a 40% of chance of La Nina continuing through autumn.

A La Nina, which brings unusually cool ocean temperatures to the equatorial Pacific Ocean region, is also linked with floods and drought.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.