Japan sees 70% chance of La Nina lasting through summer

TOKYO, May 12 (Reuters) - There is a high chance for the La Nina weather phenomenon to continue over the summer, Japan's weather bureau said on Thursday.

It estimated the likelihood at 70%, adding that there were even chances for La Nina to continue in the autumn, instead of the return of normal weather patterns.

A La Nina, which brings unusually cold ocean temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean region, is also linked to floods and drought.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.